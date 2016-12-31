Is The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 51754.41, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has a large market cap size. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/30/1989. The Charles Schwab Corporation is in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Charles Schwab Corporation, is 9434.79, and so far today it has a volume of 2102418. Performance year to date since the 6/30/1989 is 21.35%.

To help you determine whether The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 32.02 and forward P/E is 25.03. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Charles Schwab Corporation has a value for PEG of 1.53. P/S ratio is 7.04 and the P/B ratio is 3.95. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.96 and 48.46 respectively.

At the current price The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is trading at, 39.4 (-0.45% today), The Charles Schwab Corporation has a dividend yield of 0.71%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.24, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 21.71% after growing 7.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.20%, and 20.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1307.59, and the number of shares float is 1164.76. The senior management bring insider ownership to 12.34%, and institutional ownership is at 78.00%. The float short is 2.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.68. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.80%, and also a return on investment of 1.00%.

The ability for The Charles Schwab Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.22 and total debt/equity is 11.71. In terms of margins, The Charles Schwab Corporation has a gross margin of 97.80%, with its operating margin at 38.30%, and The Charles Schwab Corporation has a profit margin of 22.40%.

The 52 week high is -2.91%, with 84.46% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.87% and the 200 day simple moving average is 27.75%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.