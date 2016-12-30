Is The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15709.93, The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has a large market cap size. The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/21/1983. The Clorox Company is in the Housewares & Accessories industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for The Clorox Company, is 1053.51, and so far today it has a volume of 384297. Performance year to date since the 3/21/1983 is -1.91%.

To help you determine whether The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.46 and forward P/E is 21.35. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Clorox Company has a value for PEG of 3.65. P/S ratio is 2.7 and the P/B ratio is 54.42. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 38.5 and 80.56 respectively.

At the current price The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) is trading at, 120 (-1.12% today), The Clorox Company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 62.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.96, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.66% after growing 7.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.70%, and 3.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 129.45, and the number of shares float is 128.41. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 72.50%. The float short is 4.82%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.88. Management has seen a return on assets of 15.00%, and also a return on investment of 24.80%.

The ability for The Clorox Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 6.19 and total debt/equity is 8.33. In terms of margins, The Clorox Company has a gross margin of 44.90%, with its operating margin at 16.90%, and The Clorox Company has a profit margin of 11.20%.

The 52 week high is -13.49%, with 7.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.72% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.18%.

