Is The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 179203.64, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has a large market cap size. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1962. The Coca-Cola Company is in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for The Coca-Cola Company, is 13729.66, and so far today it has a volume of 4693452. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1962 is -0.02%.

To help you determine whether The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 25.24 and forward P/E is 20.97. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Coca-Cola Company has a value for PEG of 13.71. P/S ratio is 4.22 and the P/B ratio is 6.89. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 7.01 and 91.38 respectively.

At the current price The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is trading at, 41.42 (-0.44% today), The Coca-Cola Company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 82.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.65, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.82% after growing 4.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -27.20%, and -6.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 4307.78, and the number of shares float is 4276.45. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.69%, and institutional ownership is at 64.30%. The float short is 0.84%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.63. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.80%, and also a return on investment of 9.30%.

The ability for The Coca-Cola Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 1.21 and total debt/equity is 1.81. In terms of margins, The Coca-Cola Company has a gross margin of 60.60%, with its operating margin at 20.70%, and The Coca-Cola Company has a profit margin of 17.00%.

The 52 week high is -9.97%, with 4.93% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.07% and the 200 day simple moving average is -3.74%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.