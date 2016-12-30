Is The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 64742.2, The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) has a large market cap size. The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. The Dow Chemical Company is in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for The Dow Chemical Company, is 6931.09, and so far today it has a volume of 1987112. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 15.50%.

To help you determine whether The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.27 and forward P/E is 14.17. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Dow Chemical Company has a value for PEG of 1.42. P/S ratio is 1.39 and the P/B ratio is 2.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.21 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) is trading at, 57.15 (-0.47% today), The Dow Chemical Company has a dividend yield of 3.20%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 27.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.2, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.07% after growing 104.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -38.10%, and 3.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1127.52, and the number of shares float is 1117.61. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 69.30%. The float short is 5.36%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.65. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.00%, and also a return on investment of 21.80%.

The ability for The Dow Chemical Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.82 and total debt/equity is 0.85. In terms of margins, The Dow Chemical Company has a gross margin of 23.00%, with its operating margin at 20.90%, and The Dow Chemical Company has a profit margin of 16.10%.

The 52 week high is -2.97%, with 46.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.90% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.53%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.