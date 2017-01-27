Is The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 68526.91, The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) has a large market cap size. The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/1/1972. The Dow Chemical Company is in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for The Dow Chemical Company, is 7075.51, and so far today it has a volume of 1521046. Performance year to date since the 6/1/1972 is 7.34%.

To help you determine whether The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.91 and forward P/E is 15.23. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Dow Chemical Company has a value for PEG of 1.52. P/S ratio is 1.47 and the P/B ratio is 2.73. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 9.75 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE:DOW) is trading at, 61.39 (-0.05% today), The Dow Chemical Company has a dividend yield of 3.00%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 27.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.2, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.89% after growing 104.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -38.10%, and 3.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1115.71, and the number of shares float is 1115.71. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 70.40%. The float short is 0.91%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.44. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.00%, and also a return on investment of 21.80%.

The ability for The Dow Chemical Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.82 and total debt/equity is 0.85. In terms of margins, The Dow Chemical Company has a gross margin of 23.00%, with its operating margin at 20.90%, and The Dow Chemical Company has a profit margin of 16.10%.

The 52 week high is -0.42%, with 56.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.97%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.