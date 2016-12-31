Is The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 28459.31, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has a large market cap size. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/17/1995. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is in the Personal Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., is 1935.16, and so far today it has a volume of 456290. Performance year to date since the 11/17/1995 is -11.00%.

To help you determine whether The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 26.37 and forward P/E is 20.33. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.68. P/S ratio is 2.52 and the P/B ratio is 7.74. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.94 and 42.71 respectively.

At the current price The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is trading at, 76.55 (-0.93% today), The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.76%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 40.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.93, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.59% after growing 4.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.50%, and 1.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 368.31, and the number of shares float is 216.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 91.70%. The float short is 2.68%, with the short ratio at a value of 3. Management has seen a return on assets of 12.20%, and also a return on investment of 20.20%.

The ability for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.52 and total debt/equity is 0.68. In terms of margins, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a gross margin of 80.50%, with its operating margin at 13.90%, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a profit margin of 9.70%.

The 52 week high is -20.61%, with 1.66% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.88% and the 200 day simple moving average is -13.36%.

