Is The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 94378.82, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has a large market cap size. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/4/1999. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is in the Investment Brokerage – National industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., is 3920.45, and so far today it has a volume of 1335791. Performance year to date since the 5/4/1999 is 34.21%.

To help you determine whether The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.97 and forward P/E is 12.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.98. P/S ratio is 2.6 and the P/B ratio is 1.33. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.69 and 22.71 respectively.

At the current price The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is trading at, 239.64 (0.61% today), The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.09%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 20.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 12.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.23% after growing -28.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 68.30%, and 21.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 396.25, and the number of shares float is 389.69. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.30%, and institutional ownership is at 71.20%. The float short is 1.49%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.48. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 1.10%.

The ability for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 3.54 and total debt/equity is 6.92. In terms of margins, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a gross margin of 72.70%, with its operating margin at 21.90%, and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 15.10%.

The 52 week high is -2.41%, with 75.02% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 13.89% and the 200 day simple moving average is 39.73%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.