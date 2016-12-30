Is The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 17991.87, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has a large market cap size. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: HIG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/15/1995. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., is 2468.9, and so far today it has a volume of 440028. Performance year to date since the 12/15/1995 is 11.97%.

To help you determine whether The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.75 and forward P/E is 11.76. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.14. P/S ratio is 0.98 and the P/B ratio is 0.98. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 22.21 and 11.8 respectively.

At the current price The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) is trading at, 47.64 (-0.17% today), The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.93%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 23.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.47, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 24.14% after growing 34.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 27.50%, and 2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 377.03, and the number of shares float is 376.24. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 90.50%. The float short is 1.26%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.92. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.60%, and also a return on investment of 8.80%.

The ability for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.25 and total debt/equity is 0.29. In terms of margins, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 10.50%, and The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 7.60%.

The 52 week high is -2.42%, with 32.96% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.91% and the 200 day simple moving average is 8.74%.

