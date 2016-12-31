Is The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22244.5, The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has a large market cap size. The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. The Hershey Company is in the Confectioners industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for The Hershey Company, is 1166.73, and so far today it has a volume of 367869. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 19.40%.

To help you determine whether The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 32.92 and forward P/E is 22.42. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Hershey Company has a value for PEG of 3.79. P/S ratio is 3.01 and the P/B ratio is 24.82. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 83.25 respectively.

At the current price The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) is trading at, 103.5 (-0.47% today), The Hershey Company has a dividend yield of 2.38%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 62.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.16, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.59% after growing -38.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 17.30%, and 2.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 213.91, and the number of shares float is *TBA. The senior management bring insider ownership to 8.80%, and institutional ownership is at 72.40%. The float short is *TBA, with the short ratio at a value of 2.63. Management has seen a return on assets of 14.80%, and also a return on investment of 17.00%.

The ability for The Hershey Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 2.64 and total debt/equity is 3.6. In terms of margins, The Hershey Company has a gross margin of 44.40%, with its operating margin at 17.90%, and The Hershey Company has a profit margin of 11.10%.

The 52 week high is -11.09%, with 28.71% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.39% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.65%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.