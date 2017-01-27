Is The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 168404.75, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has a large market cap size. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/22/1981. The Home Depot, Inc. is in the Home Improvement Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for The Home Depot, Inc., is 5162.55, and so far today it has a volume of 973675. Performance year to date since the 9/22/1981 is 3.27%.

To help you determine whether The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.42 and forward P/E is 19.32. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Home Depot, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.63. P/S ratio is 1.8 and the P/B ratio is 30.17. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 46.92 and 33.35 respectively.

At the current price The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is trading at, 137.87 (-0.43% today), The Home Depot, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.99%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 42.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.18, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.97% after growing 15.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 18.30%, and 6.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1216.27, and the number of shares float is 1214.85. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 73.30%. The float short is 0.65%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.52. Management has seen a return on assets of 17.50%, and also a return on investment of 28.20%.

The ability for The Home Depot, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.4. Long term debt/equity is 3.97 and total debt/equity is 4.07. In terms of margins, The Home Depot, Inc. has a gross margin of 34.20%, with its operating margin at 14.00%, and The Home Depot, Inc. has a profit margin of 8.20%.

The 52 week high is -1.08%, with 28.45% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.46%.

