Is The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 15009.81, The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has a large market cap size. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/31/1994. The J. M. Smucker Company is in the Processed & Packaged Goods industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for The J. M. Smucker Company, is 744.01, and so far today it has a volume of 228748. Performance year to date since the 10/31/1994 is 6.93%.

To help you determine whether The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.05 and forward P/E is 15.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The J. M. Smucker Company has a value for PEG of 4.29. P/S ratio is 2 and the P/B ratio is 2.08. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 101.01 and 19.75 respectively.

At the current price The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) is trading at, 127.83 (-1.02% today), The J. M. Smucker Company has a dividend yield of 2.32%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 46.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.14, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.19% after growing 73.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.50%, and -7.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 116.22, and the number of shares float is 111.17. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at 79.60%. The float short is 3.95%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.9. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.50%, and also a return on investment of 6.90%.

The ability for The J. M. Smucker Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.69 and total debt/equity is 0.75. In terms of margins, The J. M. Smucker Company has a gross margin of 39.00%, with its operating margin at 15.50%, and The J. M. Smucker Company has a profit margin of 9.60%.

The 52 week high is -17.87%, with 11.23% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.55% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.36%.

