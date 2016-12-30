Is The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 107098.74, The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has a large market cap size. The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/6/2015. The Kraft Heinz Company is in the Food – Major Diversified industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for The Kraft Heinz Company, is 3052.68, and so far today it has a volume of 963366. Performance year to date since the 7/6/2015 is 24.30%.

To help you determine whether The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 38.53 and forward P/E is 22.47. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Kraft Heinz Company has a value for PEG of 1.76. P/S ratio is 4 and the P/B ratio is 1.86. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 27.32 and 157.27 respectively.

At the current price The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is trading at, 87.12 (-0.92% today), The Kraft Heinz Company has a dividend yield of 2.73%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 125.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.28, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.08% after growing -318.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 374.50%, and 2.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1218, and the number of shares float is 1215.45. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 85.80%. The float short is 1.17%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.66. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.30%, and also a return on investment of 2.70%.

The ability for The Kraft Heinz Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0.52 and total debt/equity is 0.57. In terms of margins, The Kraft Heinz Company has a gross margin of 36.90%, with its operating margin at 21.90%, and The Kraft Heinz Company has a profit margin of 10.40%.

The 52 week high is -3.09%, with 31.43% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.00% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.66%.

