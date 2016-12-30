Is The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32357.22, The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has a large market cap size. The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/3/1977. The Kroger Co. is in the Grocery Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for The Kroger Co., is 9987.6, and so far today it has a volume of 1938103. Performance year to date since the 1/3/1977 is -16.20%.

To help you determine whether The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16.48 and forward P/E is 15.41. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Kroger Co. has a value for PEG of 2.66. P/S ratio is 0.28 and the P/B ratio is 4.92. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 86.52 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) is trading at, 34.5 (-0.26% today), The Kroger Co. has a dividend yield of 1.39%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 21.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.1, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.30% after growing 18.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -5.30%, and 5.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 935.45, and the number of shares float is 931.55. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 78.00%. The float short is 1.50%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.4. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.80%, and also a return on investment of 13.40%.

The ability for The Kroger Co., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.2. Long term debt/equity is 1.64 and total debt/equity is 2.09. In terms of margins, The Kroger Co. has a gross margin of 22.50%, with its operating margin at 3.10%, and The Kroger Co. has a profit margin of 1.80%.

The 52 week high is -18.22%, with 20.62% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.02% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.58%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.