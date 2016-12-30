Is The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10332.37, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has a large market cap size. The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/26/1988. The Mosaic Company is in the Agricultural Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for The Mosaic Company, is 5092, and so far today it has a volume of 1472274. Performance year to date since the 1/26/1988 is 10.71%.

To help you determine whether The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.52 and forward P/E is 33.83. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Mosaic Company has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1.38 and the P/B ratio is 1.04. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is trading at, 29.23 (-0.34% today), The Mosaic Company has a dividend yield of 3.75%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 65.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.25, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 19.09% after growing 3.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -75.20%, and -7.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 352.28, and the number of shares float is 348.98. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 94.50%. The float short is 10.70%, with the short ratio at a value of 7.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.50%, and also a return on investment of 8.80%.

The ability for The Mosaic Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.35 and total debt/equity is 0.39. In terms of margins, The Mosaic Company has a gross margin of 12.90%, with its operating margin at 6.00%, and The Mosaic Company has a profit margin of 5.90%.

The 52 week high is -7.32%, with 38.24% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.17% and the 200 day simple moving average is 10.36%.

