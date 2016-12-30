Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 56889, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has a large market cap size. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/7/1988. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., is 3205.99, and so far today it has a volume of 713646. Performance year to date since the 9/7/1988 is 24.89%.

To help you determine whether The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 16 and forward P/E is 15.23. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.45. P/S ratio is 5.95 and the P/B ratio is 1.24. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 1.63 and 198.22 respectively.

At the current price The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is trading at, 116.96 (0.74% today), The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.89%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.25, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.19% after growing 1.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.00%, and 3.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 490, and the number of shares float is 484.74. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 82.40%. The float short is 2.05%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.1. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.00%, and also a return on investment of 8.60%.

The ability for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.73 and total debt/equity is 0.73. In terms of margins, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 82.40%, and The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a profit margin of 38.20%.

The 52 week high is -1.36%, with 53.47% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.27% and the 200 day simple moving average is 28.89%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.