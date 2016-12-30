Is The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 72794.27, The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) has a large market cap size. The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PCLN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/31/1999. The Priceline Group Inc. is in the Business Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for The Priceline Group Inc., is 444.7, and so far today it has a volume of 189482. Performance year to date since the 3/31/1999 is 16.10%.

To help you determine whether The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 37.78 and forward P/E is 19.51. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Priceline Group Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.18. P/S ratio is 7 and the P/B ratio is 7.46. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 16.63 and 21.19 respectively.

At the current price The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) is trading at, 1462.49 (-1.19% today), The Priceline Group Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 39.18, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.40% after growing 8.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -56.70%, and 18.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 49.18, and the number of shares float is 49.11. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 96.10%. The float short is 2.98%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.40%, and also a return on investment of 17.90%.

The ability for The Priceline Group Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 2. Long term debt/equity is 0.65 and total debt/equity is 0.75. In terms of margins, The Priceline Group Inc. has a gross margin of 95.40%, with its operating margin at 26.10%, and The Priceline Group Inc. has a profit margin of 18.90%.

The 52 week high is -8.65%, with 53.30% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.50% and the 200 day simple moving average is 5.20%.

