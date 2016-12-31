Is The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 20635.22, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has a large market cap size. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/9/1986. The Progressive Corporation is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Progressive Corporation, is 2984.99, and so far today it has a volume of 492936. Performance year to date since the 7/9/1986 is 14.93%.

To help you determine whether The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 21.26 and forward P/E is 17.49. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Progressive Corporation has a value for PEG of 4.59. P/S ratio is 0.91 and the P/B ratio is 2.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 143.9 and 12.37 respectively.

At the current price The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is trading at, 35.52 (0.03% today), The Progressive Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.51%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 52.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.67, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 31.65% after growing -0.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -28.10%, and 12.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 581.11, and the number of shares float is 576.77. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at 77.70%. The float short is 1.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.45. Management has seen a return on assets of 3.10%, and also a return on investment of 14.40%.

The ability for The Progressive Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.39 and total debt/equity is 0.39. In terms of margins, The Progressive Corporation has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 7.00%, and The Progressive Corporation has a profit margin of 4.30%.

The 52 week high is -1.20%, with 24.69% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 6.47% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.67%.

