Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 24995.48, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has a large market cap size. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. The Sherwin-Williams Company is in the Specialty Chemicals industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for The Sherwin-Williams Company, is 988.65, and so far today it has a volume of 211017. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is 5.72%.

To help you determine whether The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.72 and forward P/E is 19.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Sherwin-Williams Company has a value for PEG of 2.21. P/S ratio is 2.14 and the P/B ratio is 15.61. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 35.58 and 25.88 respectively.

At the current price The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is trading at, 268.95 (-0.80% today), The Sherwin-Williams Company has a dividend yield of 1.24%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 26.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 11.93, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.81% after growing 27.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 2.90%, and 4.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 92.19, and the number of shares float is 80.64. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.60%, and institutional ownership is at 75.10%. The float short is 2.15%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.76. Management has seen a return on assets of 17.70%, and also a return on investment of 39.80%.

The ability for The Sherwin-Williams Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.5, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 1.2 and total debt/equity is 1.23. In terms of margins, The Sherwin-Williams Company has a gross margin of 50.10%, with its operating margin at 14.70%, and The Sherwin-Williams Company has a profit margin of 9.70%.

The 52 week high is -13.41%, with 15.87% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.09% and the 200 day simple moving average is -4.48%.

