Is The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 48412.22, The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has a large market cap size. The Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. The Southern Company is in the Electric Utilities industry and Utilities sector. Average volume for The Southern Company, is 5323.18, and so far today it has a volume of 1660454. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 10.32%.

To help you determine whether The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.81 and forward P/E is 16.52. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Southern Company has a value for PEG of 5.71. P/S ratio is 2.65 and the P/B ratio is 1.95. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 18.14 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) is trading at, 49.28 (-0.18% today), The Southern Company has a dividend yield of 4.54%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 83.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.62, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2.93% after growing 18.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.20%, and 16.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 980.6, and the number of shares float is 977.92. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.03%, and institutional ownership is at 51.70%. The float short is 2.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.43. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.80%, and also a return on investment of 6.30%.

The ability for The Southern Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 1.69 and total debt/equity is 1.86. In terms of margins, The Southern Company has a gross margin of 71.70%, with its operating margin at 25.30%, and The Southern Company has a profit margin of 13.70%.

The 52 week high is -7.78%, with 12.01% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.28% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.11%.

