Is The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 49355.35, The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has a large market cap size. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TJX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/5/1988. The TJX Companies, Inc. is in the Department Stores industry and Services sector. Average volume for The TJX Companies, Inc., is 3168.52, and so far today it has a volume of 1025687. Performance year to date since the 1/5/1988 is 8.19%.

To help you determine whether The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.14 and forward P/E is 19.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The TJX Companies, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.06. P/S ratio is 1.51 and the P/B ratio is 11.44. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 17.46 and 28.4 respectively.

At the current price The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is trading at, 75.1 (-0.81% today), The TJX Companies, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.37%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 28.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.42, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 8.27% after growing 5.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.70%, and 6.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 651.9, and the number of shares float is 647.62. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 89.60%. The float short is 1.39%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.83. Management has seen a return on assets of 19.20%, and also a return on investment of 39.20%.

The ability for The TJX Companies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.51 and total debt/equity is 0.51. In terms of margins, The TJX Companies, Inc. has a gross margin of 29.10%, with its operating margin at 11.40%, and The TJX Companies, Inc. has a profit margin of 7.00%.

The 52 week high is -9.90%, with 15.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.99% and the 200 day simple moving average is -1.71%.

