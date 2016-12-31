Is The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 92372.4, The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has a large market cap size. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/30/1996. The Toronto-Dominion Bank is in the Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Toronto-Dominion Bank, is 1290.06, and so far today it has a volume of 437182. Performance year to date since the 8/30/1996 is 31.16%.

To help you determine whether The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 14.25 and forward P/E is 12.13. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a value for PEG of 2.88. P/S ratio is 4.69 and the P/B ratio is 1.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.57 and 3.15 respectively.

At the current price The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is trading at, 49.38 (-0.08% today), The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a dividend yield of 3.32%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 46.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.47, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.71% after growing 10.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.00%, and 8.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1869.13, and the number of shares float is 1857.16. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 66.70%. The float short is 0.41%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.89. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.70%, and also a return on investment of 19.50%.

The ability for The Toronto-Dominion Bank, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.16 and total debt/equity is 0.16. In terms of margins, The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 66.20%, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a profit margin of 32.70%.

The 52 week high is -2.28%, with 51.83% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.40% and the 200 day simple moving average is 12.02%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.