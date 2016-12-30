Is The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 34737.7, The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has a large market cap size. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/9/1986. The Travelers Companies, Inc. is in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Travelers Companies, Inc., is 1882.44, and so far today it has a volume of 411868. Performance year to date since the 7/9/1986 is 10.85%.

To help you determine whether The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 12.43 and forward P/E is 12.75. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a value for PEG of 5.89. P/S ratio is 1.28 and the P/B ratio is 1.43. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 129.14 and 11.31 respectively.

At the current price The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is trading at, 122.71 (0.35% today), The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.19%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 25.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 9.84, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 0.35% after growing 1.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -17.40%, and 2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 284.06, and the number of shares float is 282.05. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 78.50%. The float short is 2.36%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.54. Management has seen a return on assets of 2.90%, and also a return on investment of 12.70%.

The ability for The Travelers Companies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.26 and total debt/equity is 0.26. In terms of margins, The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 15.90%, and The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.70%.

The 52 week high is -0.30%, with 24.02% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.06% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.98%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.