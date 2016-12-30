Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 166830.7, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has a large market cap size. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1962. The Walt Disney Company is in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and Services sector. Average volume for The Walt Disney Company, is 8058.67, and so far today it has a volume of 3334995. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1962 is 1.00%.

To help you determine whether The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.28 and forward P/E is 15.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Walt Disney Company has a value for PEG of 1.77. P/S ratio is 3 and the P/B ratio is 3.89. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 36.19 and 22.87 respectively.

At the current price The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is trading at, 104.07 (-0.47% today), The Walt Disney Company has a dividend yield of 1.49%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 24.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.72, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.10% after growing 16.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.50%, and -2.70% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1595.55, and the number of shares float is 1457.95. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 58.30%. The float short is 1.29%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.34. Management has seen a return on assets of 10.30%, and also a return on investment of 14.40%.

The ability for The Walt Disney Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.38 and total debt/equity is 0.47. In terms of margins, The Walt Disney Company has a gross margin of 46.10%, with its operating margin at 25.50%, and The Walt Disney Company has a profit margin of 16.90%.

The 52 week high is -2.07%, with 22.47% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.98% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.52%.

