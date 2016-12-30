Is The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10560.04, The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has a large market cap size. The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/2/2006. The Western Union Company is in the Credit Services industry and Financial sector. Average volume for The Western Union Company, is 3869.74, and so far today it has a volume of 996638. Performance year to date since the 10/2/2006 is 25.86%.

To help you determine whether The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.26 and forward P/E is 12.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Western Union Company has a value for PEG of 1.93. P/S ratio is 1.94 and the P/B ratio is 7.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.25 and 16.58 respectively.

At the current price The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is trading at, 21.71 (-0.55% today), The Western Union Company has a dividend yield of 2.93%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 38.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.65, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.43% after growing 2.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.30%, and -1.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 483.74, and the number of shares float is 482.87. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.20%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 11.92%, with the short ratio at a value of 14.87. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.70%, and also a return on investment of 21.80%.

The ability for The Western Union Company, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 2.32 and total debt/equity is 2.32. In terms of margins, The Western Union Company has a gross margin of 40.40%, with its operating margin at 19.90%, and The Western Union Company has a profit margin of 15.10%.

The 52 week high is -2.30%, with 39.94% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.61% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.