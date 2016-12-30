Is The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23280.88, The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has a large market cap size. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE: WMB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/31/1981. The Williams Companies, Inc. is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for The Williams Companies, Inc., is 6820.14, and so far today it has a volume of 2036030. Performance year to date since the 12/31/1981 is 30.63%.

To help you determine whether The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 29.37. PEG perhaps more useful shows that The Williams Companies, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 3.19 and the P/B ratio is 4.79. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 302.35 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is trading at, 31.22 (0.68% today), The Williams Companies, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.58%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -1.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5180.00% after growing -126.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 252.10%, and 5.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 750.75, and the number of shares float is 748.52. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.15%, and institutional ownership is at 86.30%. The float short is 2.73%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.99. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.30%, and also a return on investment of -2.40%.

The ability for The Williams Companies, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 4.92 and total debt/equity is 5.09. In terms of margins, The Williams Companies, Inc. has a gross margin of 78.40%, with its operating margin at -22.40%, and The Williams Companies, Inc. has a profit margin of -15.40%.

The 52 week high is -3.07%, with 230.72% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.98% and the 200 day simple moving average is 26.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.