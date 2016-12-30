Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 55842.15, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has a large market cap size. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 9/1/1987. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., is 1936.68, and so far today it has a volume of 374461. Performance year to date since the 9/1/1987 is 0.15%.

To help you determine whether Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.24 and forward P/E is 15.3. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.53. P/S ratio is 3.11 and the P/B ratio is 2.58. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 28.13 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is trading at, 141.1 (-0.27% today), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.42%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.01, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.00% after growing 4.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 0.40%, and 8.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 394.7, and the number of shares float is 393.85. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 88.40%. The float short is 1.20%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.43. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 7.00%.

The ability for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.6, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.78 and total debt/equity is 0.87. In terms of margins, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a gross margin of 45.60%, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -12.00%, with 18.32% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.03% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.28%.

