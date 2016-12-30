Is Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 32077.73, Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) has a large market cap size. Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE: TRI) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 6/12/2002. Thomson Reuters Corporation is in the Publishing – Periodicals industry and Services sector. Average volume for Thomson Reuters Corporation, is 760.54, and so far today it has a volume of 179483. Performance year to date since the 6/12/2002 is 19.82%.

To help you determine whether Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 28.88 and forward P/E is 18.74. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Thomson Reuters Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.44. P/S ratio is 2.8 and the P/B ratio is 2.87. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 36.25 and 47.31 respectively.

At the current price Thomson Reuters Corporation (NYSE:TRI) is trading at, 43.76 (-0.18% today), Thomson Reuters Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.10%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 80.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.52, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 14.10% after growing -32.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.90%, and -0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 731.7, and the number of shares float is 270.59. The senior management bring insider ownership to 55.00%, and institutional ownership is at 38.10%. The float short is 2.49%, with the short ratio at a value of 8.86. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.40%, and also a return on investment of 7.90%.

The ability for Thomson Reuters Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.7, and quick ratio is 0.7. Long term debt/equity is 0.56 and total debt/equity is 0.82. In terms of margins, Thomson Reuters Corporation has a gross margin of 92.50%, with its operating margin at 14.00%, and Thomson Reuters Corporation has a profit margin of 11.20%.

The 52 week high is -4.20%, with 33.31% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.51% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.80%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.