Is Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 74599.24, Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) has a large market cap size. Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/19/1992. Time Warner Inc. is in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and Services sector. Average volume for Time Warner Inc., is 6644.86, and so far today it has a volume of 1025641. Performance year to date since the 3/19/1992 is 52.68%.

To help you determine whether Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.21 and forward P/E is 16.31. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Time Warner Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.37. P/S ratio is 2.62 and the P/B ratio is 3.09. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 32.32 and 27.98 respectively.

At the current price Time Warner Inc. (NYSE:TWX) is trading at, 96.2 (-0.51% today), Time Warner Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.67%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 26.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.62, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 2.17% after growing 4.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 49.60%, and 9.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 771.53, and the number of shares float is 768.87. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.11%, and institutional ownership is at 82.20%. The float short is 1.35%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.56. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.50%, and also a return on investment of 11.00%.

The ability for Time Warner Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 1.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.01 and total debt/equity is 1.01. In terms of margins, Time Warner Inc. has a gross margin of 43.70%, with its operating margin at 27.50%, and Time Warner Inc. has a profit margin of 17.00%.

The 52 week high is -0.70%, with 76.90% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.72% and the 200 day simple moving average is 21.45%.

