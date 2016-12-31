Is TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 122956.48, TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has a large market cap size. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE: TOT) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/25/1991. TOTAL S.A. is in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for TOTAL S.A., is 1892.21, and so far today it has a volume of 1086783. Performance year to date since the 10/25/1991 is 19.19%.

To help you determine whether TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 31.64 and forward P/E is 11.14. PEG perhaps more useful shows that TOTAL S.A. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 1 and the P/B ratio is 1.28. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.63 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) is trading at, 50.98 (0.71% today), TOTAL S.A. has a dividend yield of 5.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 127.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.6, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 34.10% after growing 17.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 75.60%, and -8.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2429.01, and the number of shares float is 1956.33. The senior management bring insider ownership to 8.30%, and institutional ownership is at 6.60%. The float short is 0.09%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.9. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.80%, and also a return on investment of 2.10%.

The ability for TOTAL S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.45 and total debt/equity is 0.59. In terms of margins, TOTAL S.A. has a gross margin of 35.00%, with its operating margin at 1.00%, and TOTAL S.A. has a profit margin of 3.30%.

The 52 week high is 0.06%, with 38.18% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.16% and the 200 day simple moving average is 9.35%.

