Is Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 190587.94, Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) has a large market cap size. Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE: TM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 8/18/1976. Toyota Motor Corporation is in the Auto Manufacturers – Major industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Toyota Motor Corporation, is 219.02, and so far today it has a volume of 76473. Performance year to date since the 8/18/1976 is -3.43%.

To help you determine whether Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9.36 and forward P/E is 10.2. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Toyota Motor Corporation has a value for PEG of 0.28. P/S ratio is 0.79 and the P/B ratio is 1.26. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.08 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM) is trading at, 116.92 (-0.10% today), Toyota Motor Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.02%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 13.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 12.5, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.76% after growing 6.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -3.20%, and -2.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1628.4, and the number of shares float is 904.99. The senior management bring insider ownership to 8.50%, and institutional ownership is at 1.00%. The float short is 0.13%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.23. Management has seen a return on assets of 4.80%, and also a return on investment of 5.60%.

The ability for Toyota Motor Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.1, and quick ratio is 1. Long term debt/equity is 0.58 and total debt/equity is 1.09. In terms of margins, Toyota Motor Corporation has a gross margin of 24.50%, with its operating margin at 10.00%, and Toyota Motor Corporation has a profit margin of 8.10%.

The 52 week high is -5.08%, with 21.37% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.15% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.38%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.