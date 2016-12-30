Is TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 39387.07, TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has a large market cap size. TransCanada Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/30/1987. TransCanada Corporation is in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for TransCanada Corporation, is 974.98, and so far today it has a volume of 255144. Performance year to date since the 12/30/1987 is 43.03%.

To help you determine whether TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 21.44. PEG perhaps more useful shows that TransCanada Corporation has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.51 and the P/B ratio is 2.77. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 23.29 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price TransCanada Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is trading at, 45.16 (-0.13% today), TransCanada Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.72%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -2.05, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.89% after growing -171.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -129.90%, and 23.40% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 871.01, and the number of shares float is 863.31. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at 60.20%. The float short is 0.68%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.98. Management has seen a return on assets of -2.70%, and also a return on investment of -0.50%.

The ability for TransCanada Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.9, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 2.69 and total debt/equity is 2.79. In terms of margins, TransCanada Corporation has a gross margin of 51.40%, with its operating margin at -12.90%, and TransCanada Corporation has a profit margin of -16.80%.

The 52 week high is -6.23%, with 63.92% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.10% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.31%.

