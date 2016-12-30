Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 13265.44, TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has a large market cap size. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/15/2006. TransDigm Group Incorporated is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for TransDigm Group Incorporated, is 578.95, and so far today it has a volume of 88058. Performance year to date since the 3/15/2006 is 19.54%.

To help you determine whether TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.02 and forward P/E is 18.31. PEG perhaps more useful shows that TransDigm Group Incorporated has a value for PEG of 2.33. P/S ratio is 4.18 and the P/B ratio is *TBA. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 8.36 and 21.33 respectively.

At the current price TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is trading at, 248.24 (-0.63% today), TransDigm Group Incorporated has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 10.4, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 12.40% after growing 32.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 37.60%, and 8.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 53.1, and the number of shares float is 52.88. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.40%, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 7.04%, with the short ratio at a value of 6.43. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.10%, and also a return on investment of 11.40%.

The ability for TransDigm Group Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 3.9, and quick ratio is 2.9. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, TransDigm Group Incorporated has a gross margin of 55.50%, with its operating margin at 40.00%, and TransDigm Group Incorporated has a profit margin of 18.40%.

The 52 week high is -10.49%, with 50.12% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -3.72% and the 200 day simple moving average is 1.85%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.