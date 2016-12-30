Is Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 51720.44, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has a large market cap size. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/11/1996. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. is in the Entertainment – Diversified industry and Services sector. Average volume for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., is 11238.17, and so far today it has a volume of 2883969. Performance year to date since the 3/11/1996 is 5.49%.

To help you determine whether Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.51 and forward P/E is 13.27. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.47. P/S ratio is 1.86 and the P/B ratio is 3.81. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.05 and 16.1 respectively.

At the current price Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) is trading at, 28.07 (-0.74% today), Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.27%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 31.50%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.28% after growing -63.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 31.70%, and 7.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1828.87, and the number of shares float is 1479.5. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 98.60%. The float short is 1.74%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.29. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.00%, and also a return on investment of 9.10%.

The ability for Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2, and quick ratio is 1.6. Long term debt/equity is 1.38 and total debt/equity is 1.41. In terms of margins, Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a gross margin of 37.60%, with its operating margin at 15.60%, and Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. has a profit margin of 10.50%.

The 52 week high is -9.48%, with 25.51% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.36% and the 200 day simple moving average is 3.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.