Is Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11653.45, Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a large market cap size. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/7/2013. Twitter, Inc. is in the Internet Information Providers industry and Technology sector. Average volume for Twitter, Inc., is 26458.99, and so far today it has a volume of 9545409. Performance year to date since the 11/7/2013 is -29.17%.

To help you determine whether Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is *TBA and forward P/E is 26.87. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Twitter, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.62 and the P/B ratio is 2.49. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 3.18 and 28.09 respectively.

At the current price Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) is trading at, 16.28 (-0.64% today), Twitter, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is -0.55, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 17.31% after growing 17.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 25.60%, and 8.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 711.01, and the number of shares float is 604.75. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 46.00%. The float short is 7.90%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.81. Management has seen a return on assets of -5.80%, and also a return on investment of -7.30%.

The ability for Twitter, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 9.5, and quick ratio is 9.5. Long term debt/equity is 0.34 and total debt/equity is 0.36. In terms of margins, Twitter, Inc. has a gross margin of 66.50%, with its operating margin at -11.50%, and Twitter, Inc. has a profit margin of -15.10%.

The 52 week high is -35.50%, with 18.61% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -10.04% and the 200 day simple moving average is -7.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.