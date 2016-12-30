Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22119.19, Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has a large market cap size. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/9/1986. Tyson Foods, Inc. is in the Meat Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Tyson Foods, Inc., is 4186.73, and so far today it has a volume of 848973. Performance year to date since the 7/9/1986 is 17.76%.

To help you determine whether Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 13.71 and forward P/E is 12.49. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Tyson Foods, Inc. has a value for PEG of 0.6. P/S ratio is 0.6 and the P/B ratio is 2.43. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 63.38 and 12.25 respectively.

At the current price Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) is trading at, 61.59 (-0.90% today), Tyson Foods, Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.45%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 14.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.53, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 3.22% after growing 53.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 64.40%, and -12.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 355.9, and the number of shares float is 283.6. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.40%, and institutional ownership is at 91.80%. The float short is 5.27%, with the short ratio at a value of 3.57. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.80%, and also a return on investment of 12.60%.

The ability for Tyson Foods, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.8, and quick ratio is 0.8. Long term debt/equity is 0.65 and total debt/equity is 0.65. In terms of margins, Tyson Foods, Inc. has a gross margin of 12.70%, with its operating margin at 7.70%, and Tyson Foods, Inc. has a profit margin of 4.80%.

The 52 week high is -19.76%, with 28.26% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -4.01% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.93%.

