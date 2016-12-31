Is U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 87109.96, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has a large market cap size. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/5/1987. U.S. Bancorp is in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for U.S. Bancorp, is 7640.72, and so far today it has a volume of 2147309. Performance year to date since the 11/5/1987 is 22.59%.

To help you determine whether U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15.89 and forward P/E is 14.92. PEG perhaps more useful shows that U.S. Bancorp has a value for PEG of 3.18. P/S ratio is 6.73 and the P/B ratio is 2.08. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and 21.83 respectively.

At the current price U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) is trading at, 51.37 (0.14% today), U.S. Bancorp has a dividend yield of 2.18%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 32.30%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.23, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.21% after growing 2.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.80%, and 6.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 1698.05, and the number of shares float is 1694.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 74.00%. The float short is 1.35%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.99. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.30%, and also a return on investment of 10.70%.

The ability for U.S. Bancorp, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.9 and total debt/equity is 0.9. In terms of margins, U.S. Bancorp has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 78.00%, and U.S. Bancorp has a profit margin of 43.30%.

The 52 week high is -2.49%, with 41.30% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.88% and the 200 day simple moving average is 18.39%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.