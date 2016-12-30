Is UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 60304.66, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has a large market cap size. UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 12/3/2014. UBS Group AG is in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and Financial sector. Average volume for UBS Group AG, is 2328.45, and so far today it has a volume of 1152496. Performance year to date since the 12/3/2014 is -15.40%.

To help you determine whether UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 17.3 and forward P/E is 12.32. PEG perhaps more useful shows that UBS Group AG has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 4.54 and the P/B ratio is 1.1. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 0.16 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is trading at, 15.65 (1.13% today), UBS Group AG has a dividend yield of 5.39%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.9, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 23.36% after growing 80.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -60.10%, and 2.30% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3895.65, and the number of shares float is 3848.01. The senior management bring insider ownership to *TBA, and institutional ownership is at *TBA. The float short is 0.18%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.98. Management has seen a return on assets of 0.40%, and also a return on investment of 3.20%.

The ability for UBS Group AG, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 1.42 and total debt/equity is 1.42. In terms of margins, UBS Group AG has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 46.50%, and UBS Group AG has a profit margin of 25.80%.

The 52 week high is -16.43%, with 31.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.80% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.52%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.