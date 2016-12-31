Is ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 16042.58, ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has a large market cap size. ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/25/2007. ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. is in the Specialty Retail, Other industry and Services sector. Average volume for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc., is 895.4, and so far today it has a volume of 241252. Performance year to date since the 10/25/2007 is 39.10%.

To help you determine whether ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 43.12 and forward P/E is 32.17. PEG perhaps more useful shows that ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.03. P/S ratio is 3.53 and the P/B ratio is 11.05. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 65.99 and 79.66 respectively.

At the current price ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) is trading at, 254.29 (-1.19% today), ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.97, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 24.80% after growing 25.10% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.20%, and 24.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 62.34, and the number of shares float is 58. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.00%, and institutional ownership is at 87.70%. The float short is 3.44%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.23. Management has seen a return on assets of 16.20%, and also a return on investment of 22.10%.

The ability for ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 0.6. Long term debt/equity is 0 and total debt/equity is 0. In terms of margins, ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has a gross margin of 36.10%, with its operating margin at 13.20%, and ULTA Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. has a profit margin of 8.30%.

The 52 week high is -8.74%, with 73.26% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.48% and the 200 day simple moving average is 7.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.