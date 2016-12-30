Is Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11581.62, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has a large market cap size. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 10/7/1999. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and Basic Materials sector. Average volume for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., is 647.85, and so far today it has a volume of 232078. Performance year to date since the 10/7/1999 is 39.87%.

To help you determine whether Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.05 and forward P/E is 24.72. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a value for PEG of 1.88. P/S ratio is 0.48 and the P/B ratio is 4.42. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.04 and 62.67 respectively.

At the current price Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) is trading at, 20.77 (-0.34% today), Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a dividend yield of 2.40%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 26.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.9, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 10.48% after growing 21.40% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 28.20%, and 1.50% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 555.74, and the number of shares float is 393.81. The senior management bring insider ownership to 26.80%, and institutional ownership is at 3.40%. The float short is 0.21%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.27. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.90%, and also a return on investment of 13.20%.

The ability for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.7, and quick ratio is 2. Long term debt/equity is 0.86 and total debt/equity is 1.07. In terms of margins, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a gross margin of 9.10%, with its operating margin at 4.00%, and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a profit margin of 2.10%.

The 52 week high is -14.81%, with 64.41% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.41% and the 200 day simple moving average is -0.96%.

