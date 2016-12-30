Is Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 11992.78, Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has a large market cap size. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UAA) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/18/2005. Under Armour, Inc. is in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Under Armour, Inc., is 5963.81, and so far today it has a volume of 2343342. Performance year to date since the 11/18/2005 is -27.48%.

To help you determine whether Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 42.55 and forward P/E is 42.42. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Under Armour, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.11. P/S ratio is 2.56 and the P/B ratio is 6.66. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 66.63 and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is trading at, 29.18 (-0.16% today), Under Armour, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 0.69, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 15.03% after growing 11.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -36.70%, and 22.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 410.29, and the number of shares float is 402.22. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 85.00%. The float short is 0.01%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.01. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.10%, and also a return on investment of 10.90%.

The ability for Under Armour, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.4, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.41 and total debt/equity is 0.56. In terms of margins, Under Armour, Inc. has a gross margin of 47.30%, with its operating margin at 9.20%, and Under Armour, Inc. has a profit margin of 4.30%.

The 52 week high is -39.14%, with 0.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -7.65% and the 200 day simple moving average is -23.20%.

