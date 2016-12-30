Is Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 121780.79, Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has a large market cap size. Unilever N.V. (NYSE: UN) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 5/17/1985. Unilever N.V. is in the Personal Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Unilever N.V., is 2578.54, and so far today it has a volume of 1221166. Performance year to date since the 5/17/1985 is -2.71%.

To help you determine whether Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.65 and forward P/E is 19.63. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Unilever N.V. has a value for PEG of 4.72. P/S ratio is 2.22 and the P/B ratio is 7.58. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) is trading at, 41.03 (0.49% today), Unilever N.V. has a dividend yield of 3.48%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.8, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 7.11% after growing -4.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 0.90%, and -0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 2982.63, and the number of shares float is 2551.23. The senior management bring insider ownership to 3.10%, and institutional ownership is at 8.30%. The float short is 0.08%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.8. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 18.50%.

The ability for Unilever N.V., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Unilever N.V. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Unilever N.V. has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -13.80%, with 6.82% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.22% and the 200 day simple moving average is -5.99%.

