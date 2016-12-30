Is Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 121692.5, Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has a large market cap size. Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/4/1988. Unilever PLC is in the Personal Products industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for Unilever PLC, is 1884.17, and so far today it has a volume of 795152. Performance year to date since the 1/4/1988 is -3.02%.

To help you determine whether Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 22.47 and forward P/E is 19.34. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Unilever PLC has a value for PEG of 4.68. P/S ratio is 2.22 and the P/B ratio is 7.52. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is *TBA and *TBA respectively.

At the current price Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) is trading at, 40.66 (0.34% today), Unilever PLC has a dividend yield of 3.50%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of *TBA. Earnings per share (EPS) is 1.8, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 6.89% after growing -4.20% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 0.90%, and -0.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 3003.27, and the number of shares float is 1370.35. The senior management bring insider ownership to 2.90%, and institutional ownership is at 8.80%. The float short is 0.05%, with the short ratio at a value of 0.39. Management has seen a return on assets of *TBA, and also a return on investment of 18.50%.

The ability for Unilever PLC, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is *TBA and total debt/equity is *TBA. In terms of margins, Unilever PLC has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at *TBA, and Unilever PLC has a profit margin of *TBA.

The 52 week high is -16.28%, with 5.38% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.49% and the 200 day simple moving average is -8.02%.

