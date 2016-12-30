Is Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 86061.92, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has a large market cap size. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1980. Union Pacific Corporation is in the Railroads industry and Services sector. Average volume for Union Pacific Corporation, is 4259.28, and so far today it has a volume of 932298. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1980 is 36.95%.

To help you determine whether Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.93 and forward P/E is 18.7. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Union Pacific Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.05. P/S ratio is 4.31 and the P/B ratio is 4.27. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 38.44 and 61.21 respectively.

At the current price Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is trading at, 103.51 (-0.87% today), Union Pacific Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.32%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 43.90%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.99, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 11.59% after growing -4.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -9.50%, and -7.00% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 824.19, and the number of shares float is 821.95. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 79.60%. The float short is 0.98%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.89. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.60%, and also a return on investment of 14.80%.

The ability for Union Pacific Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.4, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 0.75 and total debt/equity is 0.77. In terms of margins, Union Pacific Corporation has a gross margin of 81.10%, with its operating margin at 36.20%, and Union Pacific Corporation has a profit margin of 21.00%.

The 52 week high is -2.92%, with 58.31% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is 14.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.