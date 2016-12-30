Is United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 23449.6, United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has a large market cap size. United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: UAL) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 2/6/2006. United Continental Holdings, Inc. is in the Major Airlines industry and Services sector. Average volume for United Continental Holdings, Inc., is 4536.74, and so far today it has a volume of 714492. Performance year to date since the 2/6/2006 is 27.89%.

To help you determine whether United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 9 and forward P/E is 11.52. PEG perhaps more useful shows that United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a value for PEG of *TBA. P/S ratio is 0.64 and the P/B ratio is 2.78. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 4.83 and 8.11 respectively.

At the current price United Continental Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) is trading at, 72.61 (-0.91% today), United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a dividend yield of *TBA, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 0.00%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 8.14, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -22.73% after growing 281.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -29.30%, and -3.80% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 320, and the number of shares float is 315.72. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 93.00%. The float short is 4.11%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.86. Management has seen a return on assets of 6.60%, and also a return on investment of 24.90%.

The ability for United Continental Holdings, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 0.6, and quick ratio is 0.5. Long term debt/equity is 1.23 and total debt/equity is 1.36. In terms of margins, United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a gross margin of 34.10%, with its operating margin at 12.10%, and United Continental Holdings, Inc. has a profit margin of 7.40%.

The 52 week high is -5.46%, with 94.09% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 10.03% and the 200 day simple moving average is 36.44%.

