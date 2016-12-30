Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 100623.6, United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has a large market cap size. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/10/1999. United Parcel Service, Inc. is in the Air Delivery & Freight Services industry and Services sector. Average volume for United Parcel Service, Inc., is 2516.85, and so far today it has a volume of 658657. Performance year to date since the 11/10/1999 is 23.08%.

To help you determine whether United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 20.52 and forward P/E is 18.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that United Parcel Service, Inc. has a value for PEG of 2.25. P/S ratio is 1.68 and the P/B ratio is 36.85. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 18.78 and 84.06 respectively.

At the current price United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is trading at, 114.44 (-0.47% today), United Parcel Service, Inc. has a dividend yield of 2.71%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 54.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 5.6, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 5.79% after growing 62.90% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 3.10%, and 4.90% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 875.14, and the number of shares float is 686.47. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.06%, and institutional ownership is at 68.30%. The float short is 2.12%, with the short ratio at a value of 5.77. Management has seen a return on assets of 13.00%, and also a return on investment of 30.80%.

The ability for United Parcel Service, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.2. Long term debt/equity is 4.19 and total debt/equity is 5.59. In terms of margins, United Parcel Service, Inc. has a gross margin of 81.90%, with its operating margin at 13.20%, and United Parcel Service, Inc. has a profit margin of 8.30%.

The 52 week high is -4.98%, with 35.03% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.94% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.67%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.