Is United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 90871, United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has a large market cap size. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 1/2/1970. United Technologies Corporation is in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and Industrial Goods sector. Average volume for United Technologies Corporation, is 3459.63, and so far today it has a volume of 1018816. Performance year to date since the 1/2/1970 is 18.13%.

To help you determine whether United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 24.25 and forward P/E is 16.84. PEG perhaps more useful shows that United Technologies Corporation has a value for PEG of 3.62. P/S ratio is 1.6 and the P/B ratio is 3.11. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 12.79 and 192.93 respectively.

At the current price United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) is trading at, 109.65 (-0.81% today), United Technologies Corporation has a dividend yield of 2.39%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 29.40%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 4.56, and this is looking to grow in the next year to -0.56% after growing -32.00% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.70%, and 4.10% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 821.99, and the number of shares float is 821.38. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.13%, and institutional ownership is at 80.30%. The float short is 1.00%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.38. Management has seen a return on assets of 8.20%, and also a return on investment of 10.80%.

The ability for United Technologies Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.3, and quick ratio is 0.9. Long term debt/equity is 0.69 and total debt/equity is 0.78. In terms of margins, United Technologies Corporation has a gross margin of 27.40%, with its operating margin at 12.20%, and United Technologies Corporation has a profit margin of 12.90%.

The 52 week high is -1.83%, with 34.99% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.31% and the 200 day simple moving average is 6.61%.

