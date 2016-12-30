Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 151917.08, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has a large market cap size. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is in the Health Care Plans industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, is 4045.52, and so far today it has a volume of 1189709. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is 39.27%.

To help you determine whether UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 23.79 and forward P/E is 16.94. PEG perhaps more useful shows that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a value for PEG of 1.51. P/S ratio is 0.84 and the P/B ratio is 4.07. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 11.87 and 13.98 respectively.

At the current price UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is trading at, 160.09 (-0.59% today), UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a dividend yield of 1.55%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 32.70%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 6.77, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 18.59% after growing 5.50% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.00%, and 11.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 943.35, and the number of shares float is 934.4. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.50%, and institutional ownership is at 87.40%. The float short is 0.86%, with the short ratio at a value of 2. Management has seen a return on assets of 5.50%, and also a return on investment of 10.10%.

The ability for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.69 and total debt/equity is 0.88. In terms of margins, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 6.70%, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a profit margin of 3.60%.

The 52 week high is -2.39%, with 51.49% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.42% and the 200 day simple moving average is 15.08%.

