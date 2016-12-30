Is Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10214.4, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has a large market cap size. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 3/26/1990. Universal Health Services, Inc. is in the Hospitals industry and Healthcare sector. Average volume for Universal Health Services, Inc., is 1236.64, and so far today it has a volume of 272923. Performance year to date since the 3/26/1990 is -10.66%.

To help you determine whether Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 15 and forward P/E is 13.21. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Universal Health Services, Inc. has a value for PEG of 1.8. P/S ratio is 1.06 and the P/B ratio is 2.35. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 165.55 and 13.1 respectively.

At the current price Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) is trading at, 106.36 (-0.04% today), Universal Health Services, Inc. has a dividend yield of 0.38%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 5.60%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 7.09, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.71% after growing 24.60% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.00%, and 8.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 96, and the number of shares float is 87.48. The senior management bring insider ownership to 1.20%, and institutional ownership is at 94.60%. The float short is 2.71%, with the short ratio at a value of 1.92. Management has seen a return on assets of 7.30%, and also a return on investment of 11.30%.

The ability for Universal Health Services, Inc., to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 1.2, and quick ratio is 1.1. Long term debt/equity is 0.81 and total debt/equity is 0.83. In terms of margins, Universal Health Services, Inc. has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 13.40%, and Universal Health Services, Inc. has a profit margin of 7.30%.

The 52 week high is -23.72%, with 6.66% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -9.66% and the 200 day simple moving average is -15.12%.

