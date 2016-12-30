Is Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 10182.76, Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has a large market cap size. Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 11/6/1986. Unum Group is in the Accident & Health Insurance industry and Financial sector. Average volume for Unum Group, is 1843.88, and so far today it has a volume of 446556. Performance year to date since the 11/6/1986 is 34.79%.

To help you determine whether Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 11.5 and forward P/E is 10.71. PEG perhaps more useful shows that Unum Group has a value for PEG of 1.67. P/S ratio is 0.92 and the P/B ratio is 1.09. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 115.84 and 13.06 respectively.

At the current price Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) is trading at, 43.91 (0.23% today), Unum Group has a dividend yield of 1.83%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 19.80%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 3.81, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 4.85% after growing 123.30% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 21.80%, and 3.60% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 232.43, and the number of shares float is 230.69. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.10%, and institutional ownership is at 96.90%. The float short is 2.14%, with the short ratio at a value of 2.68. Management has seen a return on assets of 1.50%, and also a return on investment of 8.90%.

The ability for Unum Group, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is *TBA, and quick ratio is *TBA. Long term debt/equity is 0.32 and total debt/equity is 0.32. In terms of margins, Unum Group has a gross margin of *TBA, with its operating margin at 13.20%, and Unum Group has a profit margin of 8.30%.

The 52 week high is -2.44%, with 86.22% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.63% and the 200 day simple moving average is 24.24%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.