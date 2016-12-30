Is V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), a large market cap stock a smart buy?

With a market cap of 22287.02, V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has a large market cap size. V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) has been on the stock market since its IPO date on the 7/1/1985. V.F. Corporation is in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry and Consumer Goods sector. Average volume for V.F. Corporation, is 3013.08, and so far today it has a volume of 1427720. Performance year to date since the 7/1/1985 is -11.65%.

To help you determine whether V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is undervalued the following values will help you decide. P/E is 18.62 and forward P/E is 15.68. PEG perhaps more useful shows that V.F. Corporation has a value for PEG of 2.18. P/S ratio is 1.84 and the P/B ratio is 4.55. The P/Cash and P/Free cash flow is 30.21 and 33.69 respectively.

At the current price V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) is trading at, 53.56 (-0.13% today), V.F. Corporation has a dividend yield of 3.13%, and this is covered by a payout ratio of 55.10%. Earnings per share (EPS) is 2.88, and this is looking to grow in the next year to 9.23% after growing 19.80% this past year. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 12.80%, and -1.20% for sales growth quarter over quarter.

The number of shares outstanding is 415.57, and the number of shares float is 410.24. The senior management bring insider ownership to 0.30%, and institutional ownership is at 86.10%. The float short is 3.49%, with the short ratio at a value of 4.76. Management has seen a return on assets of 11.30%, and also a return on investment of 18.10%.

The ability for V.F. Corporation, to deal with debt, means it current ratio is 2.2, and quick ratio is 1.3. Long term debt/equity is 0.48 and total debt/equity is 0.63. In terms of margins, V.F. Corporation has a gross margin of 48.20%, with its operating margin at 13.00%, and V.F. Corporation has a profit margin of 9.30%.

The 52 week high is -18.37%, with 5.20% being its 52 week low. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.41% and the 200 day simple moving average is -9.70%.

